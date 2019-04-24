Time Out Market Miami is finally opening — and yes, we really do have the date

Inside Time Out Market.

We’ve been waiting and waiting, and now our patience has paid off: It’s almost time to stuff our faces with what could be the best food hall cuisine ever.

Time Out Market Miami is finally opening.

The highly anticipated food hall on Miami Beach, which will feature 18 restaurants, a demo kitchen and three bars, has announced its opening date and has filled the last two slots on its roster.

The market opens at 8 a.m. May 9. Joining the award-winning lineup is Miguel Massens, whose career includes Michelin-star restaurants such as Daniel in New York and The French Laundry in California’s Napa Valley. He’ll take a residency in the demonstration kitchen at Time Out Market.





Norman Van Aken, who is already set to open his K’West concept at the market, will also have a second location there with his pizza restaurant Beach Pie. K’West aims to deliver an authentic taste of South Florida and the Keys.

Chef Miguel Massens will take a residence in the demonstration kitchen at Time Out Market Miami.

They’ll join Jeremy Ford of Stubborn Seed; pastry wizard Antonio Bachour; Ariete’s Michael Beltran; Alberto Cabrera and The Local Cuban; Giorgio Rapicavoli of Glass & Vine; and Suzy Batlle of Azucar, among others.





“When Time Out Market Miami opens,” said CEO Didier Souillat in a statement, “the hottest tables in town will be communal.”

There are three bars in Time Out Market, one in the center of the market and two side bars. All three will feature a cocktail menu curated by top local mixologists from Miami hot spots Broken Shaker, Sweet Liberty and Generator Hostel Miami. The thirsty can also choose from 25 wine selections by glass or the bottle, six kinds of Champagne and sparkling wine, beer from local breweries and frozen cocktails.





After taking a look at these cocktails, we may have to try them all.

Local favorites Broken Shaker, Sweet Liberty and Generator Hostel Miami will create the cocktail menus. Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

Time Out Market Miami

Where: 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach

8 a.m. May 9 Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday. Some eateries will serve coffee, juices and breakfast items to start the day at 8 a.m.