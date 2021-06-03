Changes are coming to Miami’s waterfront hot spot on Watson Island. Here’s what we know

Joia Beach on Watson Island Brinson Renda

Joia Beach is changing hands.

The Euro-inspired day meets night club on Watson Island has been quite the hot spot despite opening in a pandemic, and we hope it continues on that path.

But as of now, nightlife vets Chris Paciello and Mio Danilovic of Liquid Hospitality are no longer part of the equation.

“We are excited about the opportunity to activate this spectacular untapped space with a concept that will really define all that is amazing about living in Miami,” Paciello said in a release back in the fall.

That was then, this is now.

“Our vision for Joia Beach was to create a restaurant and beach club that would encompass all the best that Miami has to offer,” said Paciello in a new release. “From the ambiance, food and drink, service, location, and beyond. Joia Beach became just that and more.”

The ownership team at ESJ Capital and Jungle Island reportedly bought the men out, according to our source, adding ESJ has purchased the name and will continue to operate it as a restaurant.

Paciello lamented the parting of ways with the celebrity destination, writing on Instagram Wednesday that the name “Joia” had great meaning for him.

“I have been fortunate enough in my life to have owned, been a part of, and launched some of the most legendary venues in the hospitality and nightlife industry,” wrote the nightlife icon, listing such past SoBe haunts as Risk, Liquid, Bar Room, as well as a “little Italian restaurant,” Joia.

“Joia was one of those magical places that just happen. What I’ve come to realize is that these things don’t just happen because of the amount of money you invest in a space…gold faucets, marble chandeliers etc. It doesn’t guarantee you success,” said his lengthy post. “At the end of the day, it’s the handpicked team you establish behind the place; the energy, the way you treat them, the respect you have for them.”

Supportive commenters included some of the 305’s biggest names.

“Been there since day 1!” wrote famed DJ Rony Seikaly.

“We all support and love you so much,” posted David Einhorn, of Papi Steak.

“Legends never die. Love you my brother,” gushed fellow nightlifer Nicola Siervo, who was a partner of the original Joia with Madonna pal Ingrid Casares.

As for new ventures, Danilovic is opening a Mykonos themed club in Las Vegas called Elia, after the Greek beach. Paciello’s South Beach club Rockwell closed down back in February, with Vendôme now moving into that space, and he is now focusing on his Anatomy gym locations in Sunset Harbor, South Beach (JLo’s fave), Midtown and Coconut Grove.

“Thank you again to everyone who played such an important part in this project,” concluded Paciello. “Together we will continue to write history in our magic city of Miami.”

Neither ESJ nor Jungle Island commented on the change of ownership Thursday.

Views of the water and the city are the key selling points of the Joia Beach restaurant and beach club on Watson Island, next to Jungle Island. Miami.com file Handout