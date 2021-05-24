A new South Beach club is opening in Rockwell’s old space. And it looks très fancy

Vendôme Content Creator Team

Nightlife is back, baby. Or should we say, Mon cherie.

The latest addition to the South Beach scene: Vendome, sorry Vendôme, with the fancy circumflex on top of the O. Good luck finding that on your keyboard.

Brought to us by Mansour Hospitality (Victory in Midtown), the sure to be hot spot is located in the space formerly occupied by Rockwell in Miami Beach, which shuttered in February amid the pandemic.

If the name sounds French inspired, that’s because it is. Nightlife vets Mansour Hospitality had Paris’ iconic Place Vendôme in mind when designing the place.

The venue is filled with gold everything: chandeliers, Victorian frames, mirrored surfaces, all to transport you to the famed plaza in the City of Light. The interior will also feature a state-of-the-art 70-foot- high LED screen and “bespoke lighting” to mimic the look of the starlit sky that lights up the actual site in Paris.

As the first major club to open in South Florida in 2021, Vendôme kicks off its first official night, Monday, by bringing in “Da Boss” aka local legend Rick Ross for a special performance.

“Reconceived to pay homage to Paris landmark Place Vendôme, the space will bring a new brand of elevated Miami nightlife with its very own signature Parisian flair,” says a release.

Co-founder Jonathan Mansour is thrilled to bring his concept to life and calls the new club his “dream.” He also stresses in this new age, coming out of coronavirus, that safety is at the forefront. Vendôme offers an intimate setting for up to 450 guests, and will be operating at a reduced capacity, adhering to the latest in COVID safety guidelines.

“We have assembled a world class team to operate this club, and we look to offer incredible service in a safe environment where people can enjoy themselves,” Mansour says. “There is light at the end of the tunnel now with the COVID vaccine being distributed across the country, and we feel that we are launching at the perfect time to give people the kind of experiences they are looking for as live entertainment comes roaring back to life.”

VENDÔME

Where: 743 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Hours: Open Friday, Saturday and Monday nights from 11:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Reservations are required: VENDÔME (vendome.miami); 305-842-8558.