We heard Beyonce and Jay-Z hung out at this new private club in Miami. Now we want in

Jay Z and Beyonce

As we gradually get vaccinated and reunite with society (some of us faster than others), we are seeing more and more celebs unabashedly checking out the nightlife scene.

Clubs, among some of the first businesses to shutter amid the pandemic, are inching their doors back open too.

Hospitality king David Grutman has led the charge, opening both his massive Goodtime Hotel (with an outdoor soiree) and megaclub LIV last Friday night.

The weekend also saw music power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z tiptoeing back onto our glittery scene.

Though the pop star didn’t name the place where she was photographed on her Instagram Saturday night (Jay Z doesn’t have Insta, bless his heart), Page Six reports she and her rapper mogul hubby checked out a private supper club at Faena Hotel’s Saxony Bar. The monthly (it appears for now) private event called Nights at the Saxony is a tribute to the storied property’s original name.

Faena is on the site of the former Saxony Hotel, one of Miami Beach’s first luxury resorts and dubbed the “Queen of Collins Avenue” in its Rat Pack-era heyday.

Reps for the hotel did not immediately respond to Miami.com’s requests for more information.

Fellow guests told the media outlet that Bey and Z seemed “relaxed and chill” at the low-key affair, which also included hotelier Alan Faena, wedding planner Colin Cowie, and supermodel Karolina Kurkova.

According to Page Six, the shindig is “curated” by New York man about town Omar Hernandez. The Venezuelan native told the outlet his parties are “old school, private, invitation-only,” so don’t feel slighted if he doesn’t slide into your DMs.

The thing at the Saxony is not to be confused with Omar’s La Plage popup at the National Hotel held back in March, despite his name being attached. The nightlife entrepreneur cut the cord with his former partners and is looking to branch out in the Magic City.