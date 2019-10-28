The dayclub and nightclub at the giant guitar hotel open this weekend. Here’s who’s performing

So you thought the party at the giant guitar hotel was over. Wrong. It’s just starting. The new dayclub/nightclub is set to open this weekend.

The grand opening of Daer at The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, part of the recent $1.5 billion expansion, kicks off with a series of parties. What, you were expecting a series of lectures?

On Halloween night, the 18,800-square-foot nightclub hosts DJ Five and a sexy costume contest with prizes of up to $50,000. On Nov. 1, EDM star Dillon Francis performs at the nightclub, with DJ Vice taking over on Nov. 2.

Meanwhile, the 21,130-square-foot Las Vegas-style dayclub opens Nov. 1, showing off its giant pool and two dipping pools, 13 private cabanas, daybeds and a DJ booth with a 40-foot LED screen. There’s also a bar, hot tubs and bungalow VIP sections. You will not lack for things to do there.

EDM DJ Tiesto will host the inaugural dayclub party on Nov. 2. The Chainsmokers will perform there on Nov. 3. Yes. Those Chainsmokers.

There’s a third element to the party space: Daer Rooftop, which overlooks the new lagoon and pool area, including the Bora Bora villa experience.

Daer at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

5700 Seminole Way, Hollywood

Dayclub hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Nightclub hours: Open from 10 p.m. until late Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Table reservations: 954-779-4750 or email hardrocknightlife@shrss.com