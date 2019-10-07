Ready for a freaky night? Here are some of the best Halloween parties in Miami

The Purge is on at HalloWYN for Halloween 2017.

The witchiest time of the year is just around the corner, and if you’ve lived in Miami for a while you know we like to go all out. Halloween is pretty much the trial-run for Art Basel, which also requires over-the-top costumes and lots of drinking.

And since All Hallows Eve falls inconveniently on a Thursday this year, we’ve made a list of all the best Halloween parties happening in Miami from Oct. 25 until Nov. 1, so go ahead — book-end that week with all sorts of freaky stuff.

Friday, Oct. 25

Nocturne L’Inferno at Faena

Kick off ghoul week at a special hellish Halloween edition of Faena’s wild Nocturne party series featuring pyrotechnics, dazzling costumes and sultry choreography. Tickets are $30 per person.

Details: 11:30 p.m. - 4 a.m. at 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.faena.com

Saturday, Oct. 26

Triki Triki Halloween Fiesta at Veza Sur Brewing Co.

The Wynwood brewery invites ghouls and gals to join their third annual Triki Triki Halloween Fiesta, a night filled with live music from local bands and DJs, a costume contest with a $100 bar tab as first prize, and of course, great beer.

Details: 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. at 55 NW 25th St., Miami; RSVP here.

Game of Thrones Halloween Bash

Dress up as your favorite Game of Thrones character and head to either Brimstone Doral, Brimstone Pines or Beach House Pompano on Oct. 26 for the three biggest GoT Halloween parties happening in South Florida. Each event will offer cocktail specials, themed activities, giveaways and prizes for the best costumes.

Details: festivities begin at 8 p.m. at Brimstone Doral (8300 NW 36th St., Doral), Brimstone Pines (14575 SW 5th St., Pembroke Pines) and Beach House Pompano (270 N Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach)

Sunday, Oct. 27

Spooky Science Monster Mash

Frost Science will host its third annual Spooky Science Monster Mash. The all-day affair will feature an owl animal encounter, a pumpkin carving demonstration underwater, and more “spirited” science activities and shows the whole family can enjoy.

Details: all day at 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; www.frostscience.org

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Cafe La Trova’s 80’s 305 Bar

On Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 31, Cafe La Trova’s backroom bar and lounge will transform into Cuba circa the 1930’s and ‘40s. Dress as a mafioso, classic actor or high-rolling gambler and time warp back to Havana’s golden years. There will be a DJ, specially-curated cocktails and hand-rolled cigars.

Details: Oct. 30-31 all night at 971 SW 8th St, Miami, FL; www.cafelatrova.com/

Thursday, Oct. 31

Halloween at No. 3 Social

Celebrate Halloween with a bird’s eye view of Wynwood at No. 3 Social, which will pulse all night to sounds by DJ Hilda and Dan K. It’s also ladies night, which means gals will enjoy 50 percent off drinks, plus sparkling wine from 7 p.m. until midnight if you’re wearing a costume.

Details: all night at 50 NW 24th St., Miami; www.no3social.com/

Yelloween at Cvltvra Miami Restaurant

Veuve Clicquot will host its annual Yelloween extravaganza at Cvltvra Miami Restaurant this year. The theme is “haunted mansion,” and the party will feature sounds by Los Wizzards, themed drinks, and Veuve and Hennessy cocktails and lite bites complimentary with the purchase of a ticket.

Details: 7-11 p.m. at 1100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; tickets are $75.

Yelloween at 1 Hotel South Beach

The 1 Hotel South Beach Rooftop will also host a “haunted mansion” Yelloween event with Veuve Clicquot, including specials on bubbly, a costume contest, a guest DJ and some additional surprises. Tickets include a glass of Veuve upon arrival.

Details: 8 p.m. - midnight at 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; tickets are $30 here.

Disco Inferno at Faena’s Living Room

Faena invites angels and daredevils to celebrate Halloween in The Living Room this year. Sir Portela Band and special guests Michelle Susset and Damiano will provide the sounds, while Faena’s world class (and costumed) mixologists pour spooktacular themed cocktails.

Details: 9 p.m. at 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.faena.com

Winter Olympics at Lost Boy

Downtown Miami watering hole Lost Boy will host a Winter Olympics themed party on Halloween, transforming the space into a ski lodge decked out with winter sports memorabilia, chalet-chic decor and plenty of medals. Guests can look forward to drink specials and tunes by DJ G. Brown. This might be your only chance to rock ski gear in Florida, so go crazy.

Details: 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. at 157 E Flagler St., Miami; www.lostboydrygoods.com

HalloWYN Block Party

Wynwood goes all out for Halloween every year and this party at The Wynwood Marketplace is one of the highlights. Get ready for two nights of cocktails, costume contests, food trucks and more.

Details: 7 p.m.-3 a.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 1 at 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; VIP tickets are $49 here.

Haunted Factory by Secret Garden

Four days of interactive fright with scare rooms, horror themed art and creepy characters. Along with the scares, party with a packed line up of DJs including Lee Foss, Roger Sanchez, Richy Ahmed and HOSH and Cocodrills along with local favorites Fiin, Lou Flores, Ohashi and many more.

Details: 9 p.m. at 55 NE 24th St., Miami; Tickets $30 here.

Week-long parties

Ghost Town at E11EVEN

From Oct. 24-31, E11EVEN will transform into a sexy haunted saloon serving up eight nights of costumes, bottle-popping and world class headlining acts including Carnage (Oct. 25), Diplo (Oct. 26) and Dada Life (Oct. 31).

Details: 29 NE 11th St., Miami; www.11miami.com