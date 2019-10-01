Halloween is ruined. House of Horror is not coming back to Miami International Mall

House of Horror Haunted Carnival Miami Herald file

Psyched to go to House of Horror: Haunted Carnival for Halloween?

Sorry to disappoint: The popular 19-year-old attraction in South Florida is not happening this year.

A video on the homepage of the carnival’s website shows a tombstone that reads “RIP House of Horror” and goes on to explain that due to popular demand, the new and improved attraction will be relocating for 2020.

The unfortunate news is confirmed on HOH’s Facebook page:

“Preparations have begun in order to give our audience the scares and thrills we have provided for the past 19 years, bringing to life a new and renovated 2020 vision for the park.”

Expect “three new spine-chilling haunt attractions, House of Terror, House of Fear, and House of Pain,” as well as “dozens of thrilling rides, treats, carnival activities and unforgettable concerts.”

On the upside: You can still get your freak on at two haunted houses in Wynwood, Paranoia Miami and House of Death. There, fixed it for you.