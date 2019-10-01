This terrifying haunted house in Wynwood also has a nightclub. You may need that drink

House of Death in Wynwood

It’s October. We can start talking about Halloween incessantly now.

Get psyched to be scared.

In Wynwood, this is happening: a giant haunted house smack next to the City of Miami Cemetery.

The so-called House of Death, at 1700 Northeast Second Avenue, opens 6 p.m. Thursday and runs through Nov. 2.

We got a sneak peek of the 15,000-square-foot labyrinth-style horror show and it most definitely has all the elements to terrify the crap out of you: a creepy facade that looks like something off the set of “Psycho,” live ghouls (actors) touching you in the darkness, a claustrophobic underground passageway, blood drenched rooms scattered with body parts, evil zombie babies and even a hellish bus crammed with undead passengers.

Passage at House of Death Madeleine Marr

“Imagine stepping into a mysterious maze, a world of horror and fear that is revealed before you while you continue to step forward into darkness,” reads HOD’s description. “As adrenaline takes control and your heart beats faster, this experience takes you deeper into the labyrinth.”

Yeah, you get the picture: Take your blood pressure meds beforehand.

Bathroom at House of Death Madeleine Marr

Nice to know once your disturbing experience ends (small-group tours run about 15 minutes), there is relief in the form of alcohol, live music and food. House of Death is also a nightlife destination. In the outdoor lounge are a variety of food trucks, full bar and an Electric Pickle nightclub pop-up. Your view is of the cemetery on one side and House of Death on the other. Gotta love it.

Zombie at House of Death Madeleine Marr

“I think people will be blown away,” says producer Peter Regalado, the mastermind behind such events as House of Terror Amusement Park in Bayfront Park, Downtown Holiday Village Amusement Park and Cuba Nostalgia 2019. “We have worked hard to ensure that. The gore, the spectacle. It’s super scary. I live for this stuff.”

If you go:

What: House of Death

When: 6 p.m.-midnight Thursdays-Sundays, Oct. 3-Nov. 2

Where: 1700 NE 2nd Ave., Miami

Cost: General admission on Thursday and Sunday is $20, on Friday and Saturday, it’s $25. On-site parking, $5. Children under 12 are allowed accompanied by an adult.

For more information and tickets: www.houseofdeathmiami.com

No alcoholic beverages can be brought on premises. Costumes OK, but no masks.