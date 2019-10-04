If you’re at this Miami Beach spot, you’re drinking at one of the world’s best bars

Is this one of the best bars in the world?.

Miami Beach is home to plenty of great bars.

But only one of them was ranked one of the top 100 bars in the world.

The honor goes to Miami Beach’s Sweet Liberty, courtesy of The World’s Best 50 Bars, an annual ranking created by drinks experts around the world, which makes us wonder: Where do we apply for that job?

Sweet Liberty didn’t make the top 50, but did come in at no. 67 and was the only bar in Florida to make the cut.

The best bar in the world, apparently, is Dante in New York, which was no. 9 last year. The rest of the top 10 are Connaught Bar, London; Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires; The NoMad, New York; American Bar, London; The Clumsies, Athens; Attaboy, New York; Atlas, Singapore; The Old Man, Hong Kong; and Licoreria Limantour, Mexico City.

Sweet Liberty, which also serves food, is known for classic cocktails like the Negroni and also intriguing drinks like Basic Bitch (Aylesbury Duck Vodka, St Germain, Prosecco strawberry, lemon); Sweet Potato Pain Killer (Sweet Liberty 3 Rum Blend, sweet potato juice, coconut cream, orange juice, all spice); and Dancing Queen (Absolut Elyx, Ancho Verde, fresh pineapple, offcuts oleo, pandan leaf stock). which is served in a disco ball bowl and has limited availability.

You can also try Sweet Liberty libations Jimmy’s Neat World (Russell’s 10, Sailor Jerry Rum, honey and chocolate bitters) and Five-O, Five-O (Plymouth gin, blueberry-infused Martini vermouth and bitters) at Time Out Market Miami.

Sweet Liberty in Miami Beach.

Sweet Liberty

237 20th St., Suite B, Miami Beach

Hours: 4 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-5 a.m. Sunday