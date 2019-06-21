Be a sailor, a bootlegger or a genie: Choose your own adventure at Miami’s coolest theme bars

Have a drink in Casablanca at Bar Bevy. Photo: Morelli Brothers

Great cocktails and a decent atmosphere are generally all a bar needs to keep most partygoers happy.

But sometimes you want a little more.

Maybe you want to feel like Alexander Hamilton as you knock back a few tankards of Caramel Cream Ale. Or maybe you want to pretend you’re Tony Montana and order an old fashioned served on a mirror with a few lines of powder (sugar, that is).

Whoever you want to be tonight, chances are Miami has a themed bar that can satisfy your craving. These are some of our favorites.

If you want to party like it’s 1775: Bar Nancy

Bar Nancy owes its name — and its look — to a sailing vessel that carried ammunition and spirits during the American Revolution. And if you want to talk about revolutionary, every cocktail at this locally loved watering hole in Little Havana is worth celebrating.

Favorites include the Dutch Courage, made with Bols barrel-aged Genever, chocolate bitters, egg white, lavender, orange and lemon; and the Abigail Adams, made with gin, crème de pêche, lemon, strawberry, cucumber and soda.

2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-397-8971

If you want to feel like you’re a VIP in Hong Kong: Tea Room at EAST Miami

Perched 40 floors above the ground at EAST Miami, the ultra-swanky Tea Room is not your average Brickell bar. If you’re lucky (or connected) enough to make it inside, you’ll understand as soon as you step inside this dimly-lit Far East-inspired hideaway. Every shadowy nook has a plush leather- and velvet-upholstered daybed or banquette. Some even have curtains you can draw for more privacy.

Cocktails on the menu include classics infused with an Asian twist, highlighting ingredients like Thai chili syrup, sesame, Japanese whiskey and plenty of sake.

788 Brickell Plaza, Miami; 305-712-7000

If you want to take a ride in a hot tub time machine: 80’s 305 Bar

Dig up all that neon you haven’t worn since Ultra — you’re going to want it at this spot on Calle Ocho. Located at the back of Café La Trova, 80’s 305 Bar is for those who prefer their piña coladas, old fashioneds and cosmos with a side of nostalgia.

Helmed by legendary bartender and mixologist Julio Cabrera and James Beard award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein, the bar has a kitschy color scheme, ‘80s memorabilia and a menu of modern versions of drinks that were popular during the ‘80s.

971 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-615-4379

If you want to go on a magic carpet ride: Bar Bevy

Have a drink in Casablanca at Bar Bevy. Photo: Morelli Brothers

The sister to celebrity-hub Swan and the creative vision of designer Ken Fulk, Bar Bevy channels Casablanca vibes. Animal prints abound, as do velvet, brass and bold colored accents. There’s a sumptuous canopied couch with curtains, as well, for those looking to reserve their own private party spot, and decadent Persian rugs cover the floor.

Order the Bagatelle’s Bootie Call. Made with Belvedere vodka, St. Germain, watermelon, lemon, rosemary and honey, it’s as delicious as its name is fun to say.

90 NE 39th St., Miami; 305-704-0994

If you want to pretend you’re singing karaoke in Tokyo: Nokku

Tucked away behind Monkitail, The Diplomat Beach Resort’s lauded Japanese and sushi concept, Nokku feels like a secret upscale speakeasy somewhere in Tokyo’s trendy Ginza neighborhood. In addition to enjoying beats by a DJ and phenomenal cocktails in the main bar, you can also reserve a private karaoke room and belt your heart out to your plus-one or your weekend party squad.

3555 S Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-602-8755

If you want to drink on your abuela’s terraza: El Patio

Designed to resemble a lush backyard terrace somewhere in South America, El Patio is the perfect spot to hang on balmy evenings. There’s a special nearly every night of the week, contests with cash prizes, hookah and bottle service (if you’re fancy) as well as tacos, Venezuelan style tequeños, burgers and more.

167 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-409-2241

If you want to drink like it’s illegal: Room 25

Prohibition is long gone, but at Room 25 — the secret bar above Seek + Find in Coral Gables — you can sure pretend you’re sipping moonshine at the turn of the century. Decked out to look like the kind of spot Jay Gatsby might have frequented, this moody, intimate hideout serves up twists on the classic old fashioned, plus a few new creative cocktails.

To get inside, just take the stairs up from Seek + Fine, but make sure you ask for the password beforehand.

2530 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-902-6220