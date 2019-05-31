A secret speakeasy is opening in Coral Gables. We’ll tell you how to get in

The speakeasy is set to debut with a private VIP event Thursday, June 6, and will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. until the moonshine is gone. In addition to the booze, there will be live jazz, a requisite DJ, old fashioned cocktails and snacks.

Seek and Find, the Coral Gables restaurant that serves bison with a side of live DJs, is opening a paean to the days of prohibition in the form of Room 25, a hidden bar somewhere on the restaurant’s second floor. The joint is accessible only by a stairwell and secret password.

Take the stairs up to Room 25, but you have to know the password. Handout

“Room 25 is an intimate space that overlooks Ponce De Leon Boulevard, offering a menu of classic cocktails with a contemporary twist and live jazz music or a DJ three nights a week,” explained owner Kevin Gouchee. “The launch of Room 25 fills a sophisticated niche for those looking to seek and find an intimate and unique space to unwind in Coral Gables.”

The cocktail menu will pay homage to the classic cocktail, the Old Fashioned, but of course, with some modern twists. There’s the signature, the Rm25--Woodford Reserve bourbon, sugar, Angostura & Regan’s orange bitters and orange zest. Or try The Key, with Larceny 92-proof Irish whiskey, black truffles, Pedro Ximenez syrup and walnut bitters. The Obstruction (so topical!) is made with Bulliet Rye, roasted peanut liqueur, Bitter Truth Creole bitters and a citrus rim.

This second-floor lounge wants to take you back to Prohibition times. Handout

Snacks are a far cry from Gatsby-era grub and include the Truffle Toast ($15) a combination of arugula, piquillo pepper, bacon, truffle caviar and white truffle sauce served on ciabatta; Guacatones ($10) a blend of guacamole topped with chipotle sauce served atop a fried tostone; Ceviche Martini ($11) a mixture of the catch of the day, creamy leche de tigre, crispy quinoa and avocado; and Tabla ($17) charcuterie plate of prosciutto, Manchego, botija olives and mixed berry sauce served with crostinis.

The password-protected Prohibition-inspired lounge isn’t hard to hack into as guests are encouraged to follow on Instagram and Facebook to access the password of the week.

Details:

Room 25, 2530 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables; www.room25miami.com

Opens June 6, 2019