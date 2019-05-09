Madonna’s doing a residency at a Miami Beach venue -- but not for long

Madonna’s Madame X Tour will be an intimate affair Madonna to perform limited residency-styled concerts in smaller venues. Miami is on the list. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Madonna to perform limited residency-styled concerts in smaller venues. Miami is on the list.

Madonna is departing from her usual stadium and arena venues for her coming Madame X Tour.

Instead, the singer plans a series of residencies in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles — and Miami Beach.

But Madonna’s idea of a residency isn’t like Las Vegas, where stars like Celine Dion, Elton John and Britney Spears stay in one place, like Caesar’s Palace, for months or years.

Or, Bruce Springsteen’s oft-extended “Springsteen on Broadway” that ran 236 shows at the Walter Kerr Theatre from October 2017 to December 2018.





What Madonna wants in a residency is more than a one-night-stand but something less than “The Lion King.”

The “intimate” Madame X residency opens Sept. 12 at the 2,100-seat BAM Howard Gillman Opera House in New York for seven shows, promoter Live Nation announced Monday. The currently announced dates also include four shows at the 3,600-seat Chicago Theatre starting Oct. 15, and five shows at the 2,000-seat The Wiltern in L.A. starting Nov. 12.

Live Nation said Miami, Las Vegas, Boston, Philadelphia, Lisbon, London and Paris will also have dates with Madonna (and the alter-ego she’s concocted for the tour and accompanying album, which releases June 14). But show information isn’t available yet on those cities.

Billboard named The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater as Madonna’s South Florida choice. That makes sense given the concert hall is in the size range she’s aiming at — about 2,600 seats in this case. We hear it would be a seven-night residency at the Fillmore.

Want in?

According to Live Nation, ticket requests for all announced shows will be accepted through Friday, May 10 at madonna.livenation.com. (Miami Beach is not yet listed for sale.)

Fans will be able to select city and show preference plus their preferred price points — which range from $60 to $760, and VIP packages can go up to $2,000, according to Billboard. You are limited to four seats. Each ticket comes with a physical copy of Madonna’s “Madame X” album. (This, of course, will boost its standing on the Billboard album chart. The first two singles, “Medellín” with Colombian star Maluma and “I Rise,” haven’t exactly set the charts, or radio airwaves, on fire in the U.S.)

There is also a “Hamilton”-styled Ham4Ham lottery deal by which fans can also try to buy tickets at $10 at Madonna.com. There will be 10 tickets available per show. You would be notified on the show date if you were lucky and got picked, Live Nation said.

By May 17, fans whose requests have been confirmed will be notified with details about their tickets and the show.

“All fans will be notified even if we were unable to accommodate their request,” Live Nation said.