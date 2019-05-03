‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ is filming in Miami. Here’s how you can be an extra

As we told you recently, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is filming in Miami next month (June 17-30), and an anonymous source tells us that - as we suspected - the show most likely is filming partly at the Fontainebleau.

But how would you like to be in the show? Yep, they’re looking for locals to be extras.

But not so fast! Looks like they want their extras to meet 1950s beauty standards. One standout requirement: “No surgically altered faces; no excessive tanning!” That rules out half the population.

Ok, try again: No acrylic nails, no facial piercings, no hair highlights. And that’s not all! No wool allergies either. Wool in June in Miami? Oy. Midge will be shvitzing.

Those picked must be available for fittings, some not here, and one in Miami right before filming.

Here are the guidelines given by production and posted by FrontRunnerCasting.com, where all interested parties need to create a profile.





Interested in working on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel? Here are the hair/makeup guidelines given by production for ALL talent.

MEN-

-Must be comfortable receiving a 1950’s haircut.

-Men cannot have any fades in their hair.

-Must be clean shaven on the shoot date. No stubble or long sideburns.

-No facial piercings (or if you do, must be willing to take it out for the shoot date); no visible tattoos.

WOMEN-

-Must have hair no longer than shoulder length. If hair is longer than shoulder length. you will be asked to have it cut at your fitting by the hair department.

-No unnatural hair colors or highlights. No frosted or balayage hair. No wigs. No extensions. No hair foils.

-African American women should come with hair flat ironed straight to the best of your ability. If you cannot straighten your hair before set, please be prepared that it will be done on set by the hair stylists. Hair dept will use either hot comb or flat iron.

-No facial piercings (or if you do, must be willing to take it out for the shoot date); no visible tattoos.

-No acrylic nails; no gel nail polish. Natural nails only!

MEN & WOMEN-

-No surgically altered faces; no excessive tanning!!

-NO BRACES

-Please note there may be smoking/atmospheric smoke on set.

-Please do not wear any perfume or cologne on set.

- NO WOOL ALLERGIES. Fittings will be starting soon so plan accordingly. Everyone WILL BE REQUIRED to attend a fitting in Miami prior to the shoot dates that you are booked. We will be filming the last 2 weeks of June. You will receive emails asking for your availability soon!! Make sure to have an updated profile and if you don’t have one please make one!!