‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ will film in Miami Beach. We don’t think this will close MacArthur Causeway

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” stars Rachel Brosnahan as Midge. Amazon

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel already did the Catskills, so what’s the next logical destination for Midge’s emerging 1950s comedy career?

Yep. It’s sunny, Rat Packy, fabulous ’50s-era marvelous Miami Beach. And the best news yet is that the showrunners aren’t dressing up the Buckhead area of Atlanta to resemble the shores of South Beach.

The actual cast and crew of the Amazon Prime comedy will be down here for a week in June to do some filming for the series’ third season.

The news was broken by actor Tony Shalhoub, who said “I think I’ve heard that we’re going to Miami in June. That’s all I know . . . It’s about [Midge’s] tour, but that’s all I got.”

We got a bit more, but not much. The award-winning show, about a sassy, brassy Borscht Belt housewife, will be filming here June 17-30.

No word yet on which cast members will be in town or where the shoots will take place. We did contact reps for the logical choices - the Eden Roc and Fontainebleau Miami Beach - to see if they have heard anything. No answer.

The production company is also staying mum on Maisel for now. So is Amazon. We’ll welcome Midge and Co. wherever they show up. Our advice to them? Expect to sweat.