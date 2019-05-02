The Jonas Brothers are headed out on tour. First stop? Miami.

Jonas Brothers Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers are officially back in style.

Call all three the comeback kids.

Siblings Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas are coming out with a new album, ‘Happiness Begins.” The LP drops June 7 and if the song “Cool” is any indication, we have high hopes for the whole thing.

Talk about happiness. All three brothers have been rocking it in their personal lives.

Kevin and his wife have daughters; their lives were documented on the since canceled reality show “Married to Jonas.”

Nick got hitched to “Baywatch” actress Priyanka Chopra last year (in multiple ceremonies) , while Joe Jonas married “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner on Wednesday in a quickie Las Vegas wedding after the Billboard Music Awards.

Their awesome personal lives aside, we at Miami.com are a little biased toward these boy banders, as they seem to have a thing for Miami.

For their song,“Cool,” they shot an hysterical video, with the guysdressed in “Miami Vice” style outfits, playing at a retirement home in Miami Beach.

The “Sucker” singers are also kicking off their Happiness Begins 40 city tour right here Aug. 7 in Miami, at AmericanAirlines Arena. They haven’t been together touring like this since 2010.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, via Ticketmaster