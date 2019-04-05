You really can’t get more Miami than the Jonas Brothers’ new video for ‘Cool’

The Jonas Brothers Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers have gone all Miami on us.

No really.

The three siblings — Joe, Nick and Kevin — just dropped their video for the track “Cool,” on Thursday, and it celebrates so many key aspects of our town. Think “Miami Vice,” senior citizens and flash.

The entertaining ‘80s style video begins with the trio playing at an assisted living center while geriatric residents dance to the beat somewhere in Miami Beach.

Then Nick (you know, the cute one) is suddenly dancing in the streets in a Sonny Crockett-style suit, spritzing himself liberally with cologne while comely women run by in leg warmers. A souped-up orange Ferrari is seen in the background.

‘Cool, cool, cool. Woke up feelin’ like a new James Dean. I comb my hair like an old school sheen. When I grow up, I wanna be just like me,” sings the pop star who recently married Priyanka Chopra. Later the heartthrob is seen cradling a boom box, a la John Cusack in the ‘80s cult classic “Say Anything.”

The video ends hysterically, with someone over a loudspeaker saying bingo starts in five minutes at the old age home.

We have to say that locals, especially those who have lived here a considerable amount of time, will appreciate the comedy, irony and pastels.