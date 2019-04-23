Team Fonsi! Fellow Puerto Rican singer wins Telemundo’s ‘La Voz’

It was bound to happen again.

Exes Luis Fonsi and Adamari Lopez reunited - for entertainment purposes.

Earlier this month Fonsi appeared on Lopez’s morning “El Nuevo Dia” to discuss “La Voz,” the Spanish language version of “The Voice,” shot on a soundstage in Doral.

On Monday, he was back — and in a great mood.

The Miami based “Despacito” singer has been a mentor during the inaugural season of the Telemundo talent show, which had its finale Sunday night.

Jeidimar Rijos from Puerto Rico emerged victorious. The 18-year-old, who blew judges away with her cover of Marc Anthony’s “Preciosa,” won a $100,000 cash prize, as well as a record contract with Universal Music Group.





“Bravo to Jeidimar,” Fonsi said on the show, holding the trophy. “And to Puerto Rico, we’re taking this one home.”

Read Next news adamariluis April 23, 2019 5:14 PM

Fonsi and Lopez were married from 2006 until their divorce in 2010.

Why did they split?





In her memoir, “Viviendo,” Lopez says Fonsi was unfaithful and not totally supportive during her battle with breast cancer. The singer denied those claims.

Regardless, it seems all is forgiven. The segment went off without a hitch.

Congrats to Jeidimar!