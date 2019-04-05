Telemundo’s Adamari López interviewed her ex-husband Luis Fonsi. It wasn’t weird

Adamari Lopez and Luis Fonsi reunited on 'Un nuevo día.' Courtesy of Telemundo

The relationship between Adamari López and Luis Fonsi has alway fascinated fans.

From the moment they began dating, the Puerto Rican artists were considered the perfect couple. Their divorce broke more than a few hearts.

That’s why their reunion on Thursday’s live broadcast of Telemundo’s morning show “Un nuevo día” was one of the most anticipated in the history of Spanish language television in the United States. And the truth is, it didn’t disappoint.

No, nothing dramatic happened during the encounter, though every microexpression on the faces of Adamari and Fonsi was examined to determine if, as the song by Chino and Nacho says, “love is (still) here.” Rather, both artists demonstrated true professionalism and showed that nine years later, passion has been replaced with cordiality.

The meeting began with a warm hug. Fonsi, who came to “Un nuevo día” to promote the finale of “La Voz USA,” and Lopez were seated next to each other and she did not hesitate to touch his shoulder, speak directly to him and even cracked a few jokes with him.

The relationship between the two was very intense. In fact, in an interview to promote her second book, “Viviendo,” Adamari López told us that it was Fonsi who discovered a small lump in her breast and urged her to get it checked out. It is impossible to know how advanced her breast cancer would have gotten had it not been for that moment. Her wedding, once she finished treatment, was one of the biggest media events of the moment. The same with her divorce. Today, both have rebuilt their lives, have beautiful children, successful careers and the tension between them has diminished.

In fact, Fonsi joined Adamari and her family to mourn the death of her father in 2015 and for more than a year they have interacted with each other and Toni Costa (Adamari’s fiancee) on social media.

In short, there was no reason to believe the meeting would be anything but pleasant, but it was more than that, it was fun. Adamari showed that not only has she forgiven her ex-husband, whom she accused of infidelity, but she is a superfan who his songs, even “Corazón en la maleta” (“Heart in the suitcase”) which, for many, was Fonsi’s farewell to her.