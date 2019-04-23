Pablo Lyle’s actress wife Ana Araujo thanks followers during these ‘hard times’

Video allegedly shows Mexican telenovela star’s road rage incident A man punched by Mexican telenovela star Pablo Lyle after a traffic incident in Miami Sunday died Thursday at Jackson Memorial, hospital officials said. Police had charged Lyle with assault; he’d posted bond, left U.S. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man punched by Mexican telenovela star Pablo Lyle after a traffic incident in Miami Sunday died Thursday at Jackson Memorial, hospital officials said. Police had charged Lyle with assault; he’d posted bond, left U.S.

After a rough few weeks, Pablo Lyle’s wife is breaking her silence.

Over the weekend, Mexican actress Ana Araujo wrote a lengthy Instagram post, the first since her husband was arrested after a fatal road rage incident last month in Miami.

Her last post before this one was a smiling photo of her and the couple’s two kids in Wynwood almost a month ago, just before their vacation went awry.

On March 31, the family was on their way to Miami International Airport heading back to Mexico when they got into a confrontation with an elderly driver at Northwest 27th Avenue and 14th Street.

Video shows Lyle get out of the passenger side of his brother-in-law’s car and run toward driver Juan Ricardo Hernandez and knock him down with one punch. The 63-year-old victim later died at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Lyle was ordered to post $50,000 bond and remain in Miami as prosecutors consider a manslaughter or second-degree murder charge against him. The 32-year-old “Mi Adorable Maldición” star is currently charged with felony battery.

“In the midst of all the chaos that surrounded me, you appeared,” wrote Araujo, addressing her 73,900 followers. “And, well, I won’t tell you that the world has been fixed. But, in a way, everything has become lighter.”

The post shows a picture of Araujo’s bare feet, along with religious symbols.

“In these hard times just want to thank you, to know that I read to you and that your words calmed my heart, that your prayers keep us strong and that your good wishes are with me on my mind. Definitely when you give love, it’s love that you receive.”



