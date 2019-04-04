Are you confused by the fact that Meghan McCain received an LGBTQ diversity award? So is she.

Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain received an unlikely award Saturday night in South Florida, and some people are confused.

And by some people, we mean Twitter.

“The View” cohost was presented with the Harvey Milk Foundation Lilla Watson Medal at the Diversity Honors Gala held at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, near Hollywood.

I am deeply honored and touched to be receiving the @HMilkFoundation Harvey Milk Foundation Lilla Watson Medal at the diversity honors this Saturday. I have always been proud to be an #LGBT #rights advocate and ally & can't wait to celebrate love + equality this upcoming weekend. https://t.co/UeoHA16XqS — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 27, 2019

The award recognizes those who are transforming lives by “living authentically and advancing inclusiveness,” reads the invite for the ceremony.

Twitter users like @Pisceanluvher, wrote, “April Fools is NEXT week folks.”

And @CollyWobblesss just posted two words, “Literal joke,” along with a laughing emoji.

April Fools is NEXT week folks. — A.Robb (@Pisceanluvher) March 28, 2019

The 34 year old daughter of the late Sen. John McCain was actually surprised, too.

McCain told Hotspots Magazine that despite being happy to get props, she did a double take when she got the invite.

“I think it’s unusual, I guess for a conservative, you know, gender straight woman,” she said on the red carpet. “When they originally told me I was getting the award I made my agent call them and say, “Are you sure? Are you sure?”

Stuart Milk, nephew of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay elected official in the state of California, presented McCain with the award.

“We like to take someone who represents sometimes untraditional communities,” Milk said on the red carpet. “Meghan is on the opposite side of the political spectrum [but] is someone who has been a supporter of marriage equality before anyone else would support it. She understands all of those [LGBTQ] and trans] issues.”

He cited last year’s winner, labor leader Dolores Huerta, as another unconventional pick.