‘The View’ cohost Meghan McCain to be awarded at diversity gala at Hard Rock

Meghan McCain is getting some serious props.
She’ll be front and center at the Diversity Honors gala March 30 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.
John McCain’s daughter will receive the Harvey Milk Foundation Lilla Watson Medal, which recognizes those who are transforming lives by “living authentically and advancing inclusiveness,” reads the invite.
Expect the unexpected when McCain accepts her award, presented by Stuart Milk, nephew of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay elected official in the state of California.
The outspoken personality, 34, has often said she inherited her father’s “heartburn-inducing ability” to say what she’s thinking.
NBC 6 anchor Jaime Guirola will emcee the gala, which starts at 7 p.m. Recording artist Debby Holiday and drag performer TP Lords are set to perform at the Stoli afterparty, which follows the dinner.
Tickets are $250. For more info, call 954-463-9005 ext. 105 or click here.
