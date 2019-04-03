Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is hosting a huge event with models. Even normals can go

Jasmine Sanders in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 issue. James Macari/courtesy of Sports Illustrated

The world’s top swimwear models will converge in Miami thanks to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s SI Swimsuit On Location, a two-day, open to the public model-con featuring some of the biggest names in pose-striking.

Among them: Anne de Paula, Barbara Palvin, Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Danielle Herrington, Erin Willerton, Hailey Clauson, Haley Kalil, Hunter McGrady, Jasmine Sanders, Jessica Aidi, Kate Bock, Kelsey Merritt, Lais Ribeiro, Manuela Alvarez Hernandez, Myla Dalbesio, Olivia Brower, Olivia Culpo, Paulina Porizkova, Raine Michaels, Robin Holzken, Samantha Hoopes, Tara Lynn, Veronica Pome’e, Winnie Harlow and more.

For just $10 a person, fans will go behind the tan lines of the splashy, flashy world of SI Swimsuit with various installations and experiences to help “create, explore, and uncover a deeper definition of what it means to be ‘beautiful’.”

The fest will feature “In Her Own Words” panels in which models, industry experts and SI Swimsuit editors will wax poetic on beauty, diversity, female empowerment and more.

A photo exhibit will take fans to all the exotic destinations of the 2019 issue. For those who literally want to jump in the pages, there will be an opportunity for aspiring models to meet with editors, see what it’s like to be a part of the SI Swimsuit lifestyle and receive tips on how to create winning video submissions from this year’s SI Swim Search finalists.

IF YOU GO:

What: SI Swimsuit on Location

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11

Where: Ice Palace Studios 1400 N Miami Ave Miami, FL 33136

Cost: $10 at SwimsuitOnLocation.com