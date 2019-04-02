Your Instagram feed is about to get lit up with giant bunnies. Really.

Big Bunny Invasion/Instagram Rosse Tips

Big bunnies have currently taken over Pinecrest Gardens for your viewing (and Instagram feed) pleasure.

The installation runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for three weekends, from Friday through the 21st, which happens to be Easter Sunday.

Despite the fact that some of the works of art are on the disturbingly large side (up to 25 feet high), organizers tout the Big Bunny Invasion as kid friendly.

“Edgy and ephemeral, Big Bunny Invasion is a public light-art installation that blends fine art and community to ignite imaginations while providing the perfect setting for families to unwind, create and learn,” says Pinecrest Gardens of the event.





Activities include dance shows, a screening of “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” and glow in the dark yoga.

The creation is the brainchild of Australian artist Amanda Parer of Parer Studio.

“I aim to entice my audience with beautiful, mostly invasive species (which includes us), enlarged within their given habitats, he says on his website. “Attention to detail is reflected not only in large-scale public art installations but also to smaller, more intimate artworks.”





Selfies are encouraged. Light up your feed with the hashtag #BigBunnyInvasionPG.

An adults only “Hoppy Hour” takes place on April 11 so call Care.com that night.

Tickets: $5. Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Road, Pinecrest, 305-669-6990.





For a full schedule of events click here