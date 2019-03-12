‘I’m glad I still get those moments. Even at 37.’ Wade talks One Last Dance, plus fashion

One last dance. And one last Night on the RunWade.
At least this is the last one while Dwyane Wade is an active player with the Miami Heat.
Try not to get too emotional. Saturday night’s fashion show fundraiser is meant to be a happy event, benefiting one of Wade’s favorite causes, the Overtown Youth Center.
It also sounds like it’s going to be pretty festive. The NBA megastar is inviting his friends, colleagues, teammates and fans to join him in celebrating his last annual fashion charity as he closes in on his awesome, final season.
The seventh annual A Night on the RunWade, which has been held in Wynwood since its inception in 2012, will take place in a different venue this year: Level Three event space, atop Aventura Mall’s new wing.
As in years past, the evening will feature a runway show with some recognizable faces suiting up. A twist: rookies and vets will be paired up as they strut their stuff.
“I’m super excited for this one,” said the power guard. “This is has been an important thing that we’ve been doing for so many years and this one will hold a special place in my heart because it’s my last dance officially as a Heat player.”
Besides fashion, there will be food from area restaurants, including Wade’s nearby Aventura hotspot 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, which he owns with teammate Udonis Haslem, and Ayesha Curry’s recently opened International Smoke.
On Monday, Wade said he hasn’t figured out what he was going to wear yet. But you definitely won’t see the cornrows, even though he liked the look while it lasted.
“It was fun, and they were actually pretty comfortable,” said Wade, whose known for his bold style choices. “I may go back to them later.”
So, no hints about the outfit?
“I have a couple of looks laid out, I need to pick one quick,” he laughed, adding, “Whatever it is, it’s going to be One Last Dance worthy.”
Speaking of worthy, what can he say about that amazing game last month, making the winning shot at the buzzer against the Golden State Warriors?
“I still try to get up there and compete and perform,” he said. “I’m glad I still get those moments, even at 37. I’m trying to keep it all in perspective and enjoy it.”
Though the NBA star’s actress wife Gabrielle Union has attended in year’s past, she’s out in L.A. working with their baby daughter Kaavia.
“No runway yet for her,” he laughed of the four month old. “Who knows in the future, though?”
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at Level Three at Aventura Mall, 19565 Biscayne Blvd. Tickets are $250 and can be purchased at runwade.com or 305-529-9506 ext. 110.
