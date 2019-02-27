Heat beats Warriors on Wade three at buzzer

So how do you follow a loss to the worst team in the league?
With a miracle win against the defending champions.
Miami stormed to 64-40 advantage in the second quarter, then fell behind late and then edged Golden State, 126-125, on a Dwyane Wade desperation three as time expired.
With Miami down two, Wade – who scored 25 points on 10 for 17 shooting - fumbled the ball late, then retrieved it and banked in an off-balance three at the buzzer to snap a six-game home losing streak.
He was smothered by teammates and jumped on the scorer’s table after the biggest win of the Heat season.
“I told Steph [Curry] I needed that,” Wade said, via Fox Sports Sun.
Wade shot 5 for 8 on three pointers. He entered having made only 1 of his last 14 threes.
Golden State came back from 24 down to tie the game at 109, then rallied from five down to take the lead on a Klay Thompson three with 3:16 left.
And Kevin Durant broke a tie with a three-point shot, and an ensuing free throw, for a four-point play with 1:09 left. Thompson scored 36, Durant 29 and Steph Curry 24.
But two Wade threes in the final 20 seconds won it for Miami.
Dragic was spectacular early, scoring 25 of his 27 points in an electrifying 74-point first half, which was one point short of the Heat record for most points in a first half. Josh Richardson had 21 points, including four big threes in the second half.
Both teams were missing their starting centers: Hassan Whiteside (strained hip) and DeMarcus Cousins (rest). Bam Adebayo (11 points, 10 rebounds) started at center and Udonis Haslem got early fourth quarter minutes in only his sixth appearance of the season.
