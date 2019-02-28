Ayesha Curry’s Aventura restaurant is officially open. Get ready for upscale BBQ

Dwyane Wade has some competition.
Not on the court, silly. EVAH.
In the restaurant biz.
NBA star Steph Curry’s restaurateur wife Ayesha Curry opened another outpost of her barbecue spot International Smoke at 19565 Biscayne Boulevard, in Aventura on Wednesday. There are sister locations in Houston and San Francisco, where President Barack Obama recently supped.
The new local eatery, which Curry runs with chef Michael Mina (of Bourbon Steak fame) is just blocks away from Wade and Udonis Haslem’s pizza place, 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, at 2956 NE 199th Street. So basketball fans can really get some good eating in these days after shopping at Aventura Mall while consciously avoiding some of South Florida’s worst traffic jams.
800 Degrees is known for its family style casual Italian offerings and pizza; Smoke offers up upscale BBQ like Korean short rib and charcoal grilled chicken.
Steph Curry attended his wife’s official opening party on Tuesday night. The Golden State Warriors point guard was in town to battle Wade and the Miami Heat the following day. (We all know how Wednesday night’s exciting game turned out, with Wade scoring a jaw dropping winning point at the buzzer.)
Guests at the launch included fellow Warriors Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney and Damion Lee, who is married to Steph’s sister Sydel.
“Tonight was one for the books!” Ayesha wrote on Instagram next to a video of the ribbon cutting. “Come one, come all we’re at the best mall!!!!!! I can’t believe our third location is up and running.”
