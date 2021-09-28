Drake rented out this Miami Beach steakhouse so he could ‘eat in peace’: report

Drake Invision/AP

Drake was doing anything but running through the 6 with his woes Friday night.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper, who is in town recording, partying and promoting, went all out for a fancy dinner at Prime 112, Page Six first reported.

“Prime 112 is an invasion of the senses and the most sought after reservation in town,” gushes the Ocean Drive hot spot on its website.

Last week, Drake rented out the entire Dave & Buster’s at Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater while his pals played arcade games and twerked.

Seems the entertainer decided to upgrade from chicken tenders and mozzarella sticks (D&B has food, people).

The outlet says that Drake and some friends had the whole bar at Prime 112 to themselves at the high-end SoFi steakhouse so he “could eat in peace.”

We reached out to the 17-year-old Ocean Drive eatery to inquire about Drake and co.’s order, but did not immediately hear back. We do know a 22 oz. Bone-In Rib Eye there can run you about $80 so it couldn’t have been cheap.

“Everyone got a glimpse of the superstar as he casually ate his meal and relaxed before the show,” a source said of the singer born Aubrey Graham.

Show? Yes. Right after a protein-packed meal, Drake popped up at the FTX Arena in downtown for a surprise appearance at “95 South” singer J. Cole’s concert.

Could Drake be eyeing property down here like the rest of the world? The 34 year old Canadian certainly has been spending quality time in the 305 of late.

And one of the songs off his latest album, “Certified Lover Boy,” mentions the City of Progress.

“Hialeah celebrated when Fidel died. Patti LaBelle, who knew that we would sell pies?” Rick Ross rapped in the collab. “Standin’ on your own is when you realize. When all the lights go out, that’s when you see the real guys.”

Next, we want to see Drake rent out someplace in Hialeah to eat. He should definitely try the KFC the sells flan if he makes it up there.