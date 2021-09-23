Miami Herald Logo
Drake rented out an entire Dave & Buster’s in Miami for a party. Twerking was involved

Drake
Drake Arthur Mola AP

Party people were in the house in Miami Wednesday night. Sweetwater, to be exact.

TMZ reports Drake and a massive entourage showed up at Dave & Buster’s at the Dolphin Mall, of all places.

The site reports that the rapper’s guests, including Future, Yella Beezy and Alexis Skyy, were whooping it up at the arcade/restaurant.

It’s unclear why Drake chose to rent out D & B and not a place a little fancier, but this actually sounds more fun.

Though video shot from the evening shows some guests acted as if they were out at a South Beach nightclub. In TMZ’s quick clip two women in white are twerking and gyrating against a hoops machine.

The venue at the family friendly mall closes at a relatively tame hour, 11:30 p.m., so we’re sure things didn’t get too out of hand.

The party also happened to be half-priced game night at all D&B locations, says their Instagram page, so it’s looking like Drake may have saved some hard- earned cash.

“It’s the #LastDayofSummer AND half-priced games Wednesday? Coincidence? I THINK NOT.”

