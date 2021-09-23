News
Drake rented out an entire Dave & Buster’s in Miami for a party. Twerking was involved
Party people were in the house in Miami Wednesday night. Sweetwater, to be exact.
TMZ reports Drake and a massive entourage showed up at Dave & Buster’s at the Dolphin Mall, of all places.
The site reports that the rapper’s guests, including Future, Yella Beezy and Alexis Skyy, were whooping it up at the arcade/restaurant.
It’s unclear why Drake chose to rent out D & B and not a place a little fancier, but this actually sounds more fun.
Though video shot from the evening shows some guests acted as if they were out at a South Beach nightclub. In TMZ’s quick clip two women in white are twerking and gyrating against a hoops machine.
The venue at the family friendly mall closes at a relatively tame hour, 11:30 p.m., so we’re sure things didn’t get too out of hand.
The party also happened to be half-priced game night at all D&B locations, says their Instagram page, so it’s looking like Drake may have saved some hard- earned cash.
“It’s the #LastDayofSummer AND half-priced games Wednesday? Coincidence? I THINK NOT.”
