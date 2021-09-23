Drake rented out an entire Dave & Buster’s in Miami for a party. Twerking was involved

Drake AP

Party people were in the house in Miami Wednesday night. Sweetwater, to be exact.

TMZ reports Drake and a massive entourage showed up at Dave & Buster’s at the Dolphin Mall, of all places.

The site reports that the rapper’s guests, including Future, Yella Beezy and Alexis Skyy, were whooping it up at the arcade/restaurant.

It’s unclear why Drake chose to rent out D & B and not a place a little fancier, but this actually sounds more fun.

What's Up Weekly A weekly look at what's cool in Miami's dining scene, nightlife and the latest events. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Though video shot from the evening shows some guests acted as if they were out at a South Beach nightclub. In TMZ’s quick clip two women in white are twerking and gyrating against a hoops machine.

The venue at the family friendly mall closes at a relatively tame hour, 11:30 p.m., so we’re sure things didn’t get too out of hand.

The party also happened to be half-priced game night at all D&B locations, says their Instagram page, so it’s looking like Drake may have saved some hard- earned cash.

“It’s the #LastDayofSummer AND half-priced games Wednesday? Coincidence? I THINK NOT.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER