‘Hialeah celebrated when Fidel died’: City of Progress gets shout out in new Drake song

Drake
Drake Jonathan Short AP

Who says Hialeah doesn’t get enough attention?

Likely people who live in Hialeah, which is the sixth largest city in all of Florida.

Well, Drake gives the so called City of Progress some love on his highly anticipated awaited album “Certified Lover Boy.”

WARNING: LYRICS CONTAIN EXPLICIT AND OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE.

The shoutout comes in the new song “You Only Live Twice,” a followup to a collaboration the Canadian did with Lil Wayne, “The Motto,” back in 2011.

Trivia: Though Drizzy didn’t invent the acronym “YOLO,” the phrase which stands for You Only Live Once went crazy after being featured on the hip hop single.

This most recent track adds a verse from 305-er til he dies, Rick Ross.

The Boss raps, “Hialeah celebrated when Fidel died. Patti LaBelle, who knew that we would sell pies? Standin’ on your own is when you realize. When all the lights go out, that’s when you see the real guys.”

The next thing we highly anticipate is a concert in Hialeah with Drake, Ross and Weezy.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
