News

She wore an itsy bitsy, teenie weenie yellow bikini. Camila Cabello’s back in Miami

Camila Cabello.
Camila Cabello. ANDER GILLENEA AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Camila Cabello looked like she was starring in a music video for the updated version of an old ’60s song the other day.

The singer’s swimwear of choice while in Miami Beach reminded us of Bryan Hyland’s hit “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini.”

Minus the polka dots.

The former First Harmony member is back home after a whirlwind couple of weeks, during which she performed at the VMAs in New York City and attended the Met Gala all glammed up with bf Shawn Mendes by her side.

On Monday, the “Cinderella” star was caught by paparazzi taking a dip in the yellow two-piece bathing suit, seemingly without a care in the world.

Want to steal the 24-year-old’s look? Hollywood Life reports the bikini is by local designer Luli Fama.

The style is called Cosita Buena, featuring a ruffled Wavey triangle top with matching Wavey Brazilian tie side and ruched bottoms.

The website is having a sale now, and you can find a similar style, setting you back about $120.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 4:49 PM.

Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
