‘Queen of looking hot in a two-piece bikini’: Camila Cabello hits back at body shamers

Camila Cabello is striking back against the body shamers.

OK, so the “Havana” singer may have put on a few quarantine pounds. So have a lot of us who haven’t used our homes as yoga studios all these months.

A few weeks back, stalking paps took unflattering shots of Cabello while home in South Florida on a beach with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

The former Fifth Harmony member later posted that she was over all the haters and criticism and loved her cellulite. It’s unclear if she was in Los Angeles or Miami.

Talking to her fans from her car she recounted that she had been running in the park minding her own business, “trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy,” and was wearing a top that showed her belly.

“I wasn’t tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time. And I was like, ‘Damn,’ but then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season,” she said. “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”

She received so much support from fans:

“Queen of existing like a normal person.”

“Queen of not being at war with her body.”

“Queen of running in the park minding her own business.”

Over the weekend, Cabello decided to go a step further and just straight out pose in an adorable black bikini with colored piping, sans filter.

No caption necessary, just a kiss emoji.

Again, the e-peanut gallery posted mostly positive comments.

“Queen of looking hot in a two-piece bikini.”

“Mamiiiii.”

“Natural beauty cutie!”