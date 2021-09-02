Camila Cabello had a real life Prince Charming at her ‘Cinderella premiere’ in Miami

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello attend the “Cinderella” Miami Premiere at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens on September 01, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez)

You can go home again and be treated like a princess if you are Camila Cabello.

The pop star channeled her fairytale character Wednesday at a premiere for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video movie “Cinderella.”

The 24 year old walked the purple carpet in a tulle yellow skirt and white top at Vizcaya Gardens in Coconut Grove. Her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, let his lady love shine, then accompanied her for a few pics in a weather-appropriate see through, wide open shirt showing off his abs.

Cabello was asked the first thing she does when she gets back home from L.A. to Miami, where she grew up: “Eat Cuban food. Pastelitos de guayaba.”

The former Fifth Harmony member went on to say how thrilled she was that the premiere was in her hometown.

“It’s like full circle,” Cabello said, adding that all her family was there as well as friends from her alma mater, Miami Palmetto Senior High School. “My whole crew is here.”

“Cinderella,” a spin off the original tale, with Cabello playing a more modern version, a fashion designer who would rather work than dance at balls, premieres Friday.

On a recent Instagram post, Cabello shared how much she enjoyed working with director Kay Cannon (“Pitch Perfect)” and told fans to expect the unexpected.

“She’s a badass woman who wrote and directed a movie about a badass woman!” she wrote. “Spoiler alert! This is not a princess story like you’ve seen before. She’s a dreamer, honey.”

Mendes, 23, paid homage to his “Señorita” collaborator the following day with a picture of them kissing.

“Congratulations my love, I’m so proud of you. I’ve never seen anybody work as hard as you did to show up every day and be truly professional, kind and authentic. I admire you so much. Such a beautiful movie with a beautiful message. Te amo, mi vida.”