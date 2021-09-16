‘There were things I could not allow’: Adamari López opens up about split with her ex

Adamari López People en Español

Adamari López is doing great, more than great, thank you very much.

The Hoy Día personality, 50, appears on the cover of People en Español with her daughter Alaïa, 6, opening up about her new life as a single mom.

López split with Alaïa’s father, dancer Toni Costa, back in late May. Soon after, the Puerto Rican born actress began a journey to shed pounds and get fit.

Videos posted to her Instagram show the Telemundo star working out at her Miami house, slimming down by the day. The new “Así se baila” judge has lost over 20 pounds since joining Weight Watchers as an ambassador last year.

The TV star’s goal is reportedly to lose 10 more pounds, but she told PEE she already feels better physically and mentally, getting therapy as well.

Two words for her current situation: No regrets.

Though López shares few details for the reason she and Costa split, she is at peace with the decision.

“There were things that I couldn’t allow, not just for me but because of my daughter,” she tells the magazine of her breakup. “He and I know what happened. He knows the reason. I didn’t take this decision lightly; it wasn’t a tantrum, it wasn’t on a whim, it wasn’t a punishment.”

Costa, 38, was also interviewed separately for the article and apparently hopes for a reconciliation with his ex fiancée. They were together roughly a decade after competing on “MIra Quien Baila” in 2011.

“I miss her, I love her, we have to win each other back. I miss our home,” he said. “We have both invested a lot into that home and of course I miss it.”

Whatever happens, it seems López is ready to embrace coparenting with her estranged love.

“What’s best is what will happen and we will pull through. Either way he will always be in our lives,” she says. “He is her dad and he will always be there.”