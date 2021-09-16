Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

News

‘There were things I could not allow’: Adamari López opens up about split with her ex

Adamari López
Adamari López File People en Español

Adamari López is doing great, more than great, thank you very much.

The Hoy Día personality, 50, appears on the cover of People en Español with her daughter Alaïa, 6, opening up about her new life as a single mom.

López split with Alaïa’s father, dancer Toni Costa, back in late May. Soon after, the Puerto Rican born actress began a journey to shed pounds and get fit.

Videos posted to her Instagram show the Telemundo star working out at her Miami house, slimming down by the day. The new “Así se baila” judge has lost over 20 pounds since joining Weight Watchers as an ambassador last year.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by People en Español (@peopleenespanol)

What's Up Weekly

A weekly look at what's cool in Miami's dining scene, nightlife and the latest events.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The TV star’s goal is reportedly to lose 10 more pounds, but she told PEE she already feels better physically and mentally, getting therapy as well.

Two words for her current situation: No regrets.

Though López shares few details for the reason she and Costa split, she is at peace with the decision.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Adamari Lopez (@adamarilopez)

“There were things that I couldn’t allow, not just for me but because of my daughter,” she tells the magazine of her breakup. “He and I know what happened. He knows the reason. I didn’t take this decision lightly; it wasn’t a tantrum, it wasn’t on a whim, it wasn’t a punishment.”

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Costa, 38, was also interviewed separately for the article and apparently hopes for a reconciliation with his ex fiancée. They were together roughly a decade after competing on “MIra Quien Baila” in 2011.

“I miss her, I love her, we have to win each other back. I miss our home,” he said. “We have both invested a lot into that home and of course I miss it.”

Whatever happens, it seems López is ready to embrace coparenting with her estranged love.

“What’s best is what will happen and we will pull through. Either way he will always be in our lives,” she says. “He is her dad and he will always be there.”

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service