Single life looks great on Adamari Lopez. See the Telemundo star’s slim new look

Adamari López se sometió al examen del coronavirus. jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Adamari Lopez has broken her Instagram silence since splitting with her partner Toni Costa last week.

The Telemundo personality posted a slimmed down snap, just days after announcing the breakup with the father of their 6 year old daughter Alaia.

“Happy Thursday, my beautiful people. I send kisses full of affection and wish you good things.”

Shortly after turning 50 on May 18, Lopez stunned fans with the unexpected news that her relationship with the Spanish dancer/choreographer had come to an end.

The two had been together roughly 10 years after meeting on the set of “Mira Quien Baila,” which they won in 2011.

Adamari López and Toni Costa with their daughter Alaia. Alberto E Tamargo Especial/el Nuevo Herald

“Hello, my beautiful people who have always accompanied me every step of the way,” Lopez wrote in video caption. “Today I want to share with you that I have decided to separate from Toni. I know it’s difficult news to communicate and absorb, but as I have always done everything with the honesty that characterizes me, I prefer you heard it from me.”

Being single looks great on the native Puerto Rican, who has been documenting her Weight Watchers’ diet and workouts on social media the last few weeks.

The reason for the split is unknown, and since the two were never married, any custody and support arrangement are unclear.

The “Hoy Dia” host’s first marriage to singer Luis Fonsi ended in divorce in 2010.