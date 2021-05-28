Telemundo morning show host Adamari López announces separation from husband

Just a few days ago, Puerto Rican actress and Telemundo morning show host Adamari López celebrated her 50th birthday surrounded by her closest family and friends.

She seemed happy. Few imagined that a week later the star would surprise her thousands of followers with the unexpected news that her relationship with Spanish dancer and choreographer Toni Costa -- father of her daughter Alaia and partner for 10 years -- had come to an end. At least for the moment.

The couple met during the second season of Univision’s “Mira quién baila,” which they won in 2011. Since then the press has considered them among the most stable couples in the difficult world of entertainment.

The news comes as Adamari boasts a new physique that has been praised by the media.

“Hello, my beautiful people who have always accompanied me in each of my steps. Today I want to share with you that I have decided to separate from Toni. I know it is difficult news to communicate and assimilate, but as I have always done everything with the honesty that characterizes me, I prefer you heard from me,” said the artist on her Instagram account.

The presenter explained that her new lifestyle led her to reflect and make the decision to separate from Acosta. However, she did not rule out the possibility of rescuing the relationship in the future.

“As you well know, I have been focused on leading a healthy lifestyle for some time and it was precisely this stage of reflection that has led me to take this step in my life. After almost 10 years of union and having the joy of having our beloved Alaia together, I have decided to reevaluate our relationship and take some time to see if we can rescue it. On more than one occasion, life has given me opportunities to continue growing and learning, but above all it has taught me that with tenacity, love and patience, everything can always be achieved. I am fully confident that this will not be the exception,” she added.

Adamari warned that because of the love and affection that exists, and for all the moments that she and Toni have lived, she has decided that this will be the only statement that she will offer in this regard.

“I will be more focused than ever on my well-being, but, above all, on that of my daughter Alaia. That is why I will be very grateful to you for respecting this decision and giving me her full support,” she concluded.