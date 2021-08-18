She found love on Mira quién baila. Now Adamari López is judging a similar show

Adamari López Courtesy of Telemundo

With her characteristic enthusiasm, Puerto Rican actress and television host Adamari López will take on a new challenge in her long career beginning on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 pm.

Así se baila, a dance competition show that will air on Telemundo, will feature the morning show host as one of a panel of judges along with well-known actors Cristian de la Fuente and Mariana Seoane.

The two hour show will present a parade of celebrities from soap operas and music who will fight to win the public’s vote every episode.

The judges will decide which couples will go to the next round of the competition.

Adamari is very familiar with dance competition shows.

In 2011, she made headlines by winning the second season of Univision’s Mira quien baila, together with Spanish choreographer Toni Costa, whom she met in the studio and eventually become her partner and father of her daughter, Alaia.

From then, the media considered them among the most stable couples in the difficult world of show business, until they announced the end of their relationship in May of this year.

Among the confirmed couples who will show off their dancing skills are Laura Flores and Gabriel Porras; Lorenzo Méndez and Jessica Díaz; Gregorio Pernía and his daughter Luna; David Chocarro and his wife Carolina Laursen; and Samadhi Zendejas and his brother Adriano Zendejas.

A diverse range of Latin music genres will be heard throughout the program to accompany the “spectacular” choreography. At the same time, viewers will witness the emotional process that contestants go through as they overcome a series of challenges, routines and workouts, to become the best couple of the night.

The résumé of Adamari López, co-host of Telemundo’s morning magazine show Hoy día, includes numerous world-famous soap operas, reality shows, theatrical performances and an autobiographical book.

In the case of the Chilean Cristian de la Fuente, he has been in the cast of numerous Hollywood productions, among which the series Devious Maids and Private Practice stand out, and countless soaps and series in Spanish. He also participated in the sixth season of the Dancing with the Stars competition.

Actress and singer Mariana Seoane is well known for the series La suerte de Loli and El Señor de los cielos.