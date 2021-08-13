Baby on board: Natti Natasha took her two month old on a boat around Biscayne Bay

Natti Natasha with husband Raphy Pina and daughter Vida Isabelle Raphy Pina / Instagram

As the music video for her song “Noches en Miami” amassed massive views hours after its YouTube premiere, urban pop princess Natti Natasha and her husband and manager, producer Raphy Pina, enjoyed themselves on a boat that took them through the bay in Miami last weekend.

But this time it wasn’t just any cruise. On this occasion, the couple was accompanied by a special guest, their little daughter Vida Isabelle, barely two and a half months old, who was on her first boat ride.

According to the photos that the producer posted on Instagram, the baby remained calm throughout the journey, so one can assume she enjoyed herself.

Vida Isabelle was born on May 22, a few days after Natti offered a special Mother’s Day concert that took place at the Temple House in Miami and broadcast on Facebook.

During the hour, Natti performed a selection of 15 songs that are favorites among her 30 million followers around the world.

The singer told el Nuevo Herald that since the beginning of her career she has had the best fans that anyone could imagine and that despite the pandemic, social media has allowed her keep in communication with them constantly.

In addition, she confessed that Mother’s Day is extremely special because until she confirmed that she was pregnant, she thought that she could never be a mother.

Natti and Raphy can’t hide their happiness. It was on display at Premios Juventud on Univision last July, when they presented Vida Isabelle and the producer’s eldest children to viewers.

The images of the yacht trip leave no doubt that the family is having a great time with the bay as a backdrop.

“Her first boat ride at two and a half months,” wrote the producer in his profile.