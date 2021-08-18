Telemundo laid her off last year. Now she is hosting the morning show for the competition

Rashel Díaz joined the team of ‘Despierta América’ on Univision as guest host for a week. Despierta América

After more than a year away from the cameras, Rashel Díaz returned this week to Despierta América, Univision’s morning program that is the competition of Hoy día, on Telemundo. That show was called Un nuevo día when the Cuban presenter was laid off from it on Aug. 7, 2020 amid the pandemic.

“That’s right, pretty family! From this Monday I will be in Despierta América,” Rashel announced on Sunday on social media, thanking her followers who constantly write to her saying they want to see her on TV, because “their wish was granted.”

“Delighted to return after a year away from the cameras to do something that I am passionate about, connect with you, share with a wonderful team and lovingly serve each of you who watch us,” said Rashel, who was a guest on Despierta America in February, celebrating 25 years of professional career.

Rashel told el Nuevo Herald that she will only spend this week working with the “great team” of Despierta América, but that it was news that she was excited to share with her followers, with whom she is in contact all the time on social media.

“I have missed the connection with the public from what is most habitual in people’s lives, which is watching television,” she said, indicating that people identify with someone they see on the screen, which makes them feel joy, gives them information that they need. “I’ve lived it for so long, that I did miss that, I really missed it.”

When asked if she was ready to be in front of the cameras again, or if she was a little rusty, she had this to say:

“The nerves are always there,” she said with a laugh. “That feeling in the stomach never goes away when you go on the air, especially on a live program, because I respect the profession a lot, the public. In addition, it was a team that I have not worked with, although I have worked with some of them separately. But I did not feel rusty, off the court, but I am aware that tomorrow I will do better, and that I will finish out Friday even better, because one is gaining confidence and the team is getting to know each other more.”

Rashel left Telemundo after 12 years, which last year laid off key figures such as María Celeste Arrarás, host of the program Al Rojo vivo for almost two decades. Arrarás announced her return to television in June, with a contract signed with CNN, where she will present a new program, CNN Docufilms with María Celeste Arrarás, starting on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Guatemalan presenter Héctor Sandarti, who worked with Rashel, was also fired from Telemundo, and was one of the first to congratulate her on the premiere of her in hosting Despierta América.

“I love the idea!!! Show yourself friend !!! As always. I love you !!! ” said Sandarti, who recently announced his return to Telemundo as host of the reality show La casa de los celebrities, which starts Aug. 24.

Rashel’s business grows

Off camera, the 48-year-old Cuban presenter has been very active in her endeavors in real estate projects in Miami with her husband, Carlos García, which include remodeling her house and other properties to rent with Airbnb. She also continues to develop her online sales with Monat and her own site Labanashop, which offers accessories and jewelry bearing her personal stamp.

It is not yet known if her return to Despierta América will extend to more episodes. Created in 1997, Despierta América is the strongest morning show on Spanish-language TV and is run by veteran TV producer, Colombian Luz María Doria. It has been hosted by figures such as Giselle Blondet and Chiquinquirá Delgado, and today a long list of presenters are on set, including Francisca Lachapel, Karla Martínez, Alan Tacher and Raúl González.

Univision announced last week the promotion of Elizabeth Cotte as director and executive producer in charge of the Digital Edition newscast, Despierta América, Noticias y Proyectos Especiales, which implies a new vision and surely the exploration of how the audience views experienced figures on television that also have a strong following on social networks.

The role of Instagram in the careers of María Celeste, Rashel and other TV figures cannot be overlooked, because they have millions of people who follow them in all their projects. That, without a doubt, is giving new power to those figures who grew up on television and today have spread their wings to other fields, such as the business world.

Rashel pointed out that it is the responsibility of the figure to continue caring for and developing the relationship with the public and giving it valuable content.

“I will remain dedicated to my business. During this last year, if there is something that I have learned, it is that we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. When I left television, I opened my eyes to entrepreneurship, not being afraid, not depending on a check,” Rashel said, stating that she has plans to launch a new line of items.

“Coming to this show is part of the freedom I’ve been enjoying lately,” she concluded.