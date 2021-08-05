See Andy Garcia in the middle of Little Havana shooting a scene from his latest movie

Actor Andy García AP

Miami is looking like little Hollywood lately.

A bunch of projects are shooting in town so you’re liable to see celebrities and giant cameras all over the place.

FATHER OF THE BRIDE

It’s Andy Garcia watch in the Magic City. The actor, who has a place in Key Biscayne, has been shooting the “Father of the Bride” reboot (he plays the dad, natch) in his own back yard.

On Monday, Garcia was seen strolling through the streets of Little Havana for a scene. Our insider tells us they did few spots at Domino Park, Tower Theater and Cubaocho museum. The ensemble comedy’s crew was also seen elsewhere, shooting at the Sagamore Hotel, Julia Tuttle Causeway and the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables.

Garcia is also executive producer of the Warner Brothers and Plan B Entertainment movie, which started filming in Atlanta and is finishing up in Miami.

A local casting call required COVID tests be done no later than 74 hours from first shoot date.

Though not spied filming “FOTB,” Garcia’s costar Gloria Estefan was busy, busy, too. The music icon, who recently sold a home on Star Island for $35 million, attended the premiere of her animated Netflix movie “Vivo” at the Night Owl theater downtown Sunday night.

“A resounding yes was my answer to the invitation to join my good friend, the incredibly talented Andy Garcia, for this new and wonderfully warm and funny incarnation of the classic, ‘Father of the Bride!’ ” Estefan said in a statement in March when the remake was announced.

STRANGERS

“Riverdale” hottie Camila Mendes and crew were photographed on the set of the upcoming Netflix Original movie called “Strangers” at a luxe home in Miami Beach. The flick costars Maya Hawke (Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman’s daughter) about teens who take revenge on their bullies. Judging by the paparazzi pics, lots of bikinis were used in the making of this production.

THE SHOP

A men’s salon at the Panorama Tower in Brickell was the backdrop of the latest episode of HBO’s “The Shop.” Jaxson Maximus owner Christian Boehm told the Miami Herald that his “mancastic man cave” beat out 30 other locations to be featured. The chat show, featuring DJ Khaled and produced by LeBron James, aired Friday night.

Like we said, Hollywood is alive and well — in Miami.