Andy Garcia will star in a remake of this beloved classic – with a Cuban twist

Dale!

Andy Garcia is starring in a reboot of the 1991 classic “Father of the Bride,” taking up where Steve Martin left off.

Deadline reports that Mexican director Gaz Alazraki (“We are the Nobles”) has signed on to helm the movie about a father who can’t deal with his little girl getting married. But the twist: the family is Cuban-American.

Trivia: The original in 1950 starred Spencer Tracy (with Elizabeth Taylor as his daughter), so this will actually be the third remake.

“I’m very excited to join ‘The Father of the Bride,’ a beloved film that has brought so much joy to so many over the years and to represent my Cuban culture and heritage in this story,” said Garcia, who also wears executive producer hat. “I commend Warner Bros. for their foresight and celebrate this opportunity they have created.”

Here’s to hoping the flick is set in Miami, where the “Ocean’s 11” star, a Havana native, has a home.