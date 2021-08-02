Emilio and Gloria Estefan sell their Star Island house for $35M

Emilio and Gloria Estefan sold their residence at 1 Star Island for $35 million. MLS

Gloria and Emilio Estefan are cashing in on South Florida’s hotter than hot real estate market.

The couple sold their Star Island mansion for $35 million in late July, according to public records. TMZ first reported the news.

Sitting on an acre lot on Biscayne Bay, the gated residence has a two-story main house with three bedrooms, six and one half bathrooms, according to the listing. The house has a lap pool, outdoor kitchen and boat dock with views of the MacArthur Causeway, PortMiami and, in the distance, Downtown Miami and South Beach. A matching Floridian-style, two-story guest house is perched by the gate and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, one half bathroom and Jacuzzi.

Coldwell Banker Realty-affiliated The Jills Zeder Group Broker-Associates Jill Hertzberg and Jill Eber represented the Estefans; Compass Realtor Todd Nordstrom represented the undisclosed buyer.

Hertzberg and Eber declined to comment. Neither a spokesperson for Estefan Enterprises nor Nordstrom immediately returned a request for comment.

The Estefans bought the home in 1993 for $1.84 million, according to property records. They tried to sell it in 2015 for $40 million, according to The Real Deal, removed it from the market in 2017, and listed it again for $32 million in 2019.

But the longtime duo aren’t going anywhere. The property was a guest house and their primary residence is nearby, the Sun-Sentinel has reported.

As for upcoming plans, the Estefans are busy, like always.

On Sunday night, Gloria appeared at the Night Owl Drive In Theatre downtown for the premiere for her Netflix animated movie “Vivo,” out Friday.