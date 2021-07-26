Rihanna ate mac-n-cheese while wearing fur in Miami in July. We are OK with all of it

Rihanna loves asian chow

Rihanna is from Barbados, so she knows about humidity.

But ever the fashion icon, she chose to wear fur for her dinner out before the big Rolling Loud weekend early Friday morning in Miami (her guy A$AP Rocky was a headliner that night).

Whether the star’s boa wrap was faux or made from an actual animal, we couldn’t tell. It’s just not something anyone in the 305 tends to don in the middle of summer is all we’re saying.

Anyway, back to that dinner.

Ri Ri, 33, and her beau, 32, were pictured at World Famous House of Mac; the power couple posed at the Wynwood location with owner Derrick Turton for the restaurant’s Instagram.

The singers both have huge, sated smiles on their faces and we kind of get why since we have tried Turton’s beyond gooey mac-n-cheese.

But RiRi’s heart also belongs to Trick Daddy and his soul food offerings at Sunday’s Eatery.

Back in February 2020, right before the pandemic hit, the singer and beauty entrepreneur ate at the Miami Gardens comfort food spot and called it the “best meal in Miami.”

A staffer who answered the phone at the Wynwood location Monday confirmed Rihanna and Rocky’s visit but did not specify which carbs they ordered.