Miami’s favorite mac and cheese spot opens its second location

Lobster mac and cheese at the upcoming World Famous House of Mac in the Virgin Miami Central downtown train station. Handout

World Famous House of Mac has entered a new, gooey chapter.

After an amazing four year food truck run and a freestanding restaurant in Wynwood, the World Famous House of Mac has opened up shop at Virgin MiamiCentral’s new food hub, Central Fare.

Derrick Turton, aka “Chef Teach,” has partnered with former Carolina Panthers’ defensive end Charles Johnson for this latest venture.

The eatery, located on the second floor of the spanking new train station, will also serve such comfort food staples as jerk salmon pasta; fried chicken and French vanilla waffles; and buffalo chicken Alfredo.

But we all know you came for the glorious five cheese M & C, which comes in various iterations.

If you don’t want to spring $29 for the lobster version, may we suggest the $15 Cordon Bleu? That’s grilled chicken and smoked turkey bacon whipped up in a creamy Dijon sauce, topped with mozzarella and bread crumbs, and baked until a perfectly golden brown.

Teach can’t wait for locals (as well as commuters) to try his food at this new location.

“I would have never thought in a million years that I would go from food truck to train station but, man, what a ride it’s been,” Turton told Miami.com. “The upscale design of Central Fare and Miami Central feels like a true luxury travel station of times past. I’m proud to be a part of it. Also, to have a built in audience of customers who may never have tried my mac, feels great. This location is just the first of many.”

Details: World Famous House of Mac, 550 NW 1st Avenue, Suite 240-C5, Miami; www.houseofmac.com