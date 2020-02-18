‘Best meal in Miami’: Rihanna just cleaned her plate at Trick Daddy’s restaurant

Rihanna

Talk about a glowing endorsement.

We can’t blame Trick Daddy for screen-shotting Rihanna’s Instagram Story on his own account as a static post.

The pop star stopped by the rapper’s Miami Gardens restaurant and apparently loved the food so much that she shared her way positive review with her 79.2 million followers.

Seems Rihanna dined at Sunday’s Eatery, on, fittingly, a Sunday. Her Story had a pic of a full plate of chicken, yellow rice and corn. She wrote that “@trickdaddydollars fry chicken like a Bajan!” using the term for a native of her home country, Barbados. “Best meal in Miami...”

Next to the pic, Trick wrote, “@badgalriri has spoken.”

On the restaurant’s Facebook page, you can see the “Diamonds” singer’s plate, almost completely clean, save for some bones.

So what made Rihanna’s taste buds so happy?

As per Miami Herald food editor Carlos Frias, Sunday’s uses a thinner batter for its fried food, more commonly seen in the Caribbean, as opposed to the South.

It’s unclear why Rihanna was in South Florida, but we hear she is working on a new album, dubbed “R9” by fans, as well as coming out with new lingerie for her Fenty Savage X line.

We called Sunday’s to get more details about RiRi’s visit, but the voicemail for the restaurant was full on Tuesday morning.

No surprise there.