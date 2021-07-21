DaBaby’s show got canceled at this Miami Beach club. Some people expressed ‘concerns’

In this June 23, 2019 file photo, DaBaby performs “Suge” at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Invision/AP

Hey, DaBaby fans: Were you excited to see the Cleveland rapper perform at Story nightclub Sunday night? You’re out of luck. The show’s been canceled after a few locals raised hell.

The invitation on the club’s Instagram page has been removed; there is no headlining talent listed at the David Grutman-owned venue.

The decision to cancel the appearance followed uproar from some Miami Beach residents, who criticized DaBaby’s booking in a community Facebook page.

You can’t blame folks for being upset. The last time DaBaby was in town, over a particularly violent Memorial Day weekend, things didn’t go so well.

Joseph Magazine, a resident who posted about the show Tuesday evening, said on Facebook that it was “disgusting” Story would host DaBaby so soon after he was questioned as part of the May 31 shooting near Prime 112. Two men in the singer’s entourage ended up arrested in the incident; two other people were injured, one critically.

“For full clarity, I love nightlife, don’t support a 2 a.m. rollback, and often frequent Mr. Grutman’s establishments and have for over a decade,” Magazine wrote, referring to the city’s attempts to impose a 2 a.m. cutoff on alcohol consumption in the South Beach entertainment district. “But there has to be some type of social responsibility to the community in which one operates.”

Then, an hour later, Magazine wrote an update to the original post announcing that DaBaby “will no longer be playing Story nightclub on Sunday evening” after Miami Beach Rep. Michael Grieco reached out to Grutman about the concert.

“MAJOR UPDATE: DaBaby will no longer be playing Story nightclub on Sunday evening,” Magazine wrote. “An incredible community advocate, Michael Grieco reached out to Mr. Grutman, who was personally unaware this act was booked, and Mr. Grutman immediately ensured DaBaby was cancelled given concerns of the community. This is an incredible example of our community working hand in hand with our local businesses.”

Grieco wrote in a Facebook comment that he “considered it a slap in the face and a kick in the balls that someone involved in a shooting 1 block away just 1 month ago would be rewarded with a concert in the same neighborhood.”

In a statement to the Herald, Grieco said Grutman “should be applauded for the quick move.”

“I don’t think he or his team were aware that one of their booked acts and their entourage were involved in a shooting just 1 block away last month and I gave him a head’s up and they apparently pulled the plug,” he said.

This was hardly DaBaby’s only brush with local law enforcement. The 29 year old (whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk) was arrested in Miami on New Year’s Eve for allegedly punching a promoter in the face. Police at the time said he denied being involved and was later released from jail.

DaBaby still has a Friday night gig to play. He’ll be working the Summer Locked festival in Ontario, Canada, Friday night, per his Instagram.

Miami Herald reporter Carli Teproff contributed to this report.