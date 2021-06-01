Two people shot in South Beach. Causeway partially closed as police investigate.

Provided to the Herald

A violent Memorial Day weekend worsened late Monday after a shooting injured two people and caused authorities to shut down the MacArthur Causeway in both directions late Monday night.

Miami Beach police said they received multiple 911 calls at 11:37 p.m. with reports of a shooting at First Street and Ocean Drive. Authorities found two victims, who were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. One person was hit in the shoulder, and the other in the leg, according to the police department’s official Twitter account.

Officials have shut down multiple lanes of westbound traffic on the MacArthur Causeway, which connects South Beach to downtown Miami, while police investigate. Eastbound traffic lanes are open, and one westbound lane is open. The 100 block of Ocean Drive is closed to pedestrians and vehicles.

“Multiple witnesses are currently being interviewed as a part of the ongoing investigation,” police said, on Twitter.

The shooting in South Beach is the seventh known instance of gun violence in Miami-Dade County since Thursday. Shootings across Miami-Dade County have killed four people and injured more than two dozen others in recent days.

A video posted to social media website TikTok showed a stream of police cars descending on the area around restaurant Prime 112 when multiple gunshots can be heard.