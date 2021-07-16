Larsa Pippen celebrated her birthday all over Miami. Some ‘Housewives’ were along too

Miami Herald Logo
You only turn 47 once, so may as well do it in style.

Larsa Pippen knows how to do that well.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star celebrated her birthday at MILA restaurant in Miami Beach Wednesday night, joined by a group of 10 to dine and dance at the “Mediterr-Asian” rooftop venue.

On her Insta, Pippen shared a pic of her fierce outfit, a sequined black Alexander Wang dress with birthday cake emojis.

On Saturday night, the single mother of four was back out there, re-celebrating her birthday at a different 305 hot spot, Kiki on the River.

The Fort Lauderdale resident’s festivities may be coming to a small screen near you on RHOM’s upcoming reboot on Peacock; Page Six reports a camera crew was “in tow.”

Also telling: Among Pippen’s fellow revelers were former “RHOM” castmates Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton and Adriana de Moura.

Also along for the party were rumored new cast members including ex beauty queen Kiki Barth, anestheologist Dr. Nicole Martin, wedding planner Guerdy Abraira and Russian model Julia Lemigova, a source told the outlet.

