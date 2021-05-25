Larsa Pippen’s affair with a married man didn’t end well. His wife has choice words

Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen’s 2020 fling thing with Malik Beasley ended with a bit of a thud.

Gossip hounds may recall that Scottie Pippen’s ex took up with the married NBA player late last year, despite the pandemic and all.

Naturally, Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, wasn’t happy when pictures emerged of her husband with the former “Real Housewives of Miami” star at a local mall holding hands over the holidays. The model, who has a toddler with the Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard, promptly filed for divorce.

Regardless, Beasley and Pippen continued their relationship for a time. Until they didn’t.

Now we hear the basketball player has crawled back to his wife, their adorable 2 year old son Makai, and stability. For now.

Beasley even publicly apologized to Yao on Instagram for the hell she’s endured .

“I wanna say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months,” wrote the NBA baller. “My head wasn’t where it was supposed to be. I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time. I’m telling the world and you that there’s nobody like you for me.”

Beasley went on to say that he was the one to break things off with Pippen.

“For the record, I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you,” continued his gushing post, which added that those infamous pictures at a South Florida mall were a “setup.”

The Atlanta born athlete, whose online flirtation with Pippen was captured on screenshots way before the local mall get-together, said he’s currently trying to grow as an individual and as a family.

“I ain’t looking to be judged I’m looking for forgiveness,” Beasley continued. “To forgive me for hurting my family the way I did. At the end of the day I’m a lover boy and I miss holding y’all and loving y’all.”

The self flagellation worked. Yao has reportedly taken back her man and shamed Pippen in the process, even going as low as to call the jewelry designer, 46, “ma’am.”

“First of all, we as women won’t claim you, you wouldn’t know girl code if it slapped you in the face,” said the scorned wife’s lengthy Insta Story on Monday. “You just a old desperate thirsty a-- ran thru blow up doll.”

Pippen was staying classy and there was no word out of her camp until a Stories a few hours later. Her revenge? Getting hired by subscription- only porn site Only Fans.

“I don’t care what anyone says,” wrote the single mother of four. “Every woman can love and live on her own terms.”

The Chicago native promises to show off her “wild life,” which includes pictures and footage of her favorite swimsuits and lingerie.

“I want to show women all over the world no matter where they are in life they can be sexy and successful!” she wrote.

Calling out Yao for calling her out, Pippen wrote a scathing letter:

“Hey sweetie, I can spend the day going back and forth with you on the Internet but woman to woman I would never do that, especially over a man. But here’s some free press for you.”

The onetime reality star then let it go, telling Yao that Beasley was a “cheap” crybaby “clout chaser” who “relentlessly” pursued her on social media and she has the DMs to prove it.

Among the reasons Pippen said she broke up with the athlete: ”1. Any man who would deny his child and then leave the mother penniless is not a real man,” said her Stories. “2. He cried entirely too much. 3. He’s cheap, but then again you never saw any alimony so you already know that.”

Yikes, we could go on but luckily, Stories only last 24 hours.