A ‘Gigante’ deal: TV icon Don Francisco just sold his Indian Creek mansion for $23.8M

”Sabado Gigante” host Mario Kreutzberger, better known as Don Francisco EL Nuevo Herald

Don Francisco is making money moves.

The beloved “Sábado Gigante” host, 80, recently sold his mega mansion in Indian Creek Island, north of Miami Beach, for $23.8 million. Per sources, the buyer is local developer Todd Michael Glaser.

The six bedroom, six bathroom, 7,779 square foot home was built in 1987. The mansion offers formal living and dining rooms, a family room, a library, large pool with adjoining house that includes a summer kitchen, outside dining and gym. There is also a dock for a yacht (naturally) and 120 feet of water frontage.

It’s unclear where the native Chilean born Mario Luis Kreutzberger Blumenfeld is going to live now. The small screen legend recently came out with a memoir, “Con Ganas de Vivir” (With the Will to Live).

As for who will take up residence in the star’s styling abode?

The Real Deal reports Glaser and his partners Scott Robins and Jonathan Fryd plan to demolish the waterfront spread at 37 Indian Creek Island Road, rebuild a totally new mansion on the site.

We at Miami.com are confident that someone important will snap up the new property; famous neighbors at the gated and guarded island already include such power couples as Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who are currently renting in Surfside, the site of the deadly tower collapse.

Per public record, Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman represented the buyers in the off-market deal; Danilo Tavares with The Chad Carroll Group at Compass represented the ““Don Francisco Presenta” star.