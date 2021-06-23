Miami rapper Trick Daddy said ‘Beyoncé can’t sing.’ Now the Beyhive is fighting back

Beyonce

Don’t mess with Beyoncé.

Trick Daddy may be regretting his decision to flap his gums about a superstar with superfans on the online chatroom app Clubhouse.

In leaked audio of a music panel released Monday, the local rap legend said three shocking words that set off a firestorm in the Beyhive: “Beyoncé can’t sing.”

Trick Daddy said Beyoncé can’t sing…… Defund Clubhouse. Immediately. pic.twitter.com/28cexW6Q5W — (@SkeeAlii) June 21, 2021

Almost immediately after the leak, outraged fans — her “beyhive” — spammed review site Yelp with snarky, negative comments about his Miami Gardens restaurant Sunday’s Eatery.

“The food was appalling! I’ve never in my life tasted such filth,” one wrote, then referenced the record breaking Grammy winner’s sixth studio album: “The Lemonade, on the other hand, was divine.”

On Wednesday morning, Yelp disabled posting on Trick’s restaurant page due to “unusual activity.”

“This business recently received increased public attention,” it said, adding the site is working to investigate the content “reflects actual consumer experiences rather then recent events.”

The “I’m a Thug” hitmaker didn’t hold back in his criticism of Beyoncé.

“Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her motherf--kin’ self,” he said, adding that his own “godmama” gave the music star voice lessons, to no avail. It’s not clear whom Trick was referring to.

The 46-year-old producer also dissed Bey’s mogul rapper husband Jay Z, calling him a poor replacement for slain NYC hip hopper Biggie Smalls.

Not everyone was happy Trick was getting such shade.

Local food blogger and entrepreneur Starex Smith jumped to the Liberty City native’s defense after Sunday’s Eatery’s Google ratings plummeted due to the online backlash.

“Trick is being attacked because he said Beyoncé can’t sing,” wrote Smith, aka The Hungry Black Man. “This man hires Black people and has a Black woman as a partner. They are who I think about when seeing how the ratings can impact tourism. Not OK. They don’t deserve this.”

Starex included the hashtags #wrong #beehive and #black.

But Trick doesn’t seem hot or bothered. He even doubled down on his namesake 99Jamz Miami radio show the following day.

“What I said was I don’t think Beyoncé could sing, which is my opinion,” the entertainer said. “If you gotta walk around here worried about how somebody else feel about how you feel, then you ain’t who you are.”